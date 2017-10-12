Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc ::Richmont Mines reports record third quarter production and peer-leading cash costs from the island gold mine; Island Gold on-track to beat annual guidance.Richmont Mines Inc- ‍Q3 production from island gold mine of 26,659 ounces of gold​.Richmont Mines Inc - ‍island gold mine now "well positioned" to exceed high-end of annual production guidance of 87,000-93,000 ounces​.

Richmont Mines Inc : Richmont reports third quarter operational results; Island Gold completes a 25-day electrical mill upgrade and remains on-track to meet, or exceed, revised guidance . Q3 revenue C$31.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.9 million .Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide production was 18,856 ounces of gold for quarter.

Richmont Mines Inc : Sees 2016 AISC per ounce $1,275 - $1,390 . Sees 2016 gold production 87,000 – 97,000 ounces Source - http://bit.ly/2b3O0uP Further company coverage: [RIC.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Richmont Mines Inc : Q2 revenue c$40.6 million . Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results; on track to meet or exceed guidance estimates . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.04 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company-wide production was 23,320 ounces for quarter, an 11% decrease over Q2 2015 .For FY 2016 co expects to meet, or exceed, high end of production guidance and low end of cash cost and AISC guidance.

Richmont Mines Inc : Reports strong second quarter results from island gold; Consolidated results on-track for the upper end of production guidance and lower end of cash cost guidance . Q2 revenue c$40.6 million .Richmont mines inc qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, a 24% increase over prior year period.

Richmont Mines : Richmont Mines Inc says during quarter, island gold produced 26,589 ounces of gold an increase of 147% over same period in 2015 . Richmont Mines Inc qtrly revenues were a record us$38.3 million an increase of 41% over prior year period . Q1 earnings per share c$0.15 . Richmont mines inc says co remains on track to achieve high end of 2016 production guidance . On track to achieve low end of cash costs and all-in sustaining costs estimates . In sustaining costs estimates .Q1 revenue c$52.6 million.

Richmont Mines Inc:Expects FY 2016 consolidated gold production of 87,000-97,000 ounces.