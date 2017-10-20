Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rio Tinto's former top executive steps down from Britain's Takeover Panel​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UK Takeover Panel:‍GUY ELLIOTT SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION TO FOCUS HIS ATTENTION ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT WITH RIO TINTO​.

Rio Tinto responds to SEC's claims in relation to Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd :‍notified by SEC it filed a complaint in relation to rio tinto's disclosures and timing of impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM​)​.says it intends to vigorously defend itself against such allegations​.‍believes that SEC case is unwarranted​.‍reached a settlement with United Kingdom's financial conduct authority (FCA) in relation to timing of impairment of RTCM​."‍when all facts are considered by court, or if necessary by a jury, SEC's claims will be rejected."​.‍FCA made no findings of fraud, or of any systemic or widespread failure by Rio Tinto, case is now closed​.‍Australian Securities And Investments Commission is also reviewing rtcm impairment​.

UK FCA says Rio Tinto fined 27 million stg for breaching disclosure and transparency rules‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :UK FCA says Rio Tinto Plc fined 27 million stg for breaching disclosure and transparency rules‍​.UK FCA says it found Rio Tinto failed to carry out impairment test and recognise impairment loss on value of Mozambique mining assets which it bought in 2011.

Rio Tinto says qtrly Pilbara iron ore shipments rose 6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd ::Qtrly Pilbara iron ore shipments (100 percent basis) ‍85.8​ mt versus 80.9 mt a year ago.Qtrly mined copper production ‍120.6​ kt versus 133.3 kt a year ago.Qtrly Pilbara iron ore production (100 percent basis) ‍85.0​ mt versus 83.2 mt a year ago.Qtrly aluminium production ‍887​ kt versus 924 kt a year ago.‍Rio Tinto's expected share of mined copper production for 2017 is revised to between 460 and 480 thousand tonnes​.‍Rio Tinto's expected Pilbara shipments in 2017, subject to weather, remain unchanged at around 330 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis​.‍"Rio Tinto's share of production in 2017 is revised to between 50 and 51 million tonnes of bauxite (previously 48 to 50 million tonnes)"​.

Rio Tinto in talks to sell Australasian aluminium assets to GFG Alliance - FT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Rio Tinto in talks to sell Australasian aluminium assets to GFG Alliance - FT, citing sources‍​.

Rio Tinto updates on share buy-back programme

May 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd ::On 1 March entered into separate non-discretionary irrevocable instructions to repurchase of shares of up to £160 million."Rio Tinto has today increased aggregate maximum consideration under these instructions to $300 million for period from 1 March 2017 to 28 July 2017".Aggregate maximum consideration payable by company in respect of repurchase of shares under programme up to 31 December 2017 is $500 million.

Rio Tinto appoints three independent non-exec directors

Rio Tinto Ltd : Rio tinto board changes . Will appoint three new independent non-executive directors to boards of Rio Tinto Plc and Rio Tinto Limited . Non-executive directors Robert Brown and Anne Lauvergeon have indicated their intention to step down from board at on 4 may 2017 . David Constable and Sam Laidlaw will be appointed with immediate effect as non-executive director .Simon Henry will join board.

Rio Tinto says expects to defend itself robustly against BSG Resources claim

Rio Tinto Ltd : Acknowledges the receipt of a letter from lawyers from BSGR making a number of accusations and claims . Rio Tinto’s lawyers will respond in due course. If BSGR ultimately brings a claim, co expects to defend itself robustly Further company coverage: [RIO.AX] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Civmec secures contracts for Amrun project

Civmec Ltd : Civmec secures $160m of contracts for the Amrun project .Contracts as part of development of a processing facility for Rio Tinto's Amrun project near Weipa in North Queensland.

Rio Tinto says prices cash tender offers

Rio Tinto Plc : Rio Tinto prices cash tender offers .Rio Tinto - consideration payable in connection with offer set at $1,076.38 for its 3.5 percent notes due 2022; at $1,046.37 for 2.875 percent notes due 2022.