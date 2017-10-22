Edition:
Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)

RKET.DE on Xetra

21.42EUR
5:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€21.40
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.49
Day's Low
€20.65
Volume
367,950
Avg. Vol
441,406
52-wk High
€23.54
52-wk Low
€15.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rocket Internet to support HelloFresh IPO overallotment
Sunday, 22 Oct 2017 

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :Says price range set for HelloFresh IPO.Says ‍will support HelloFresh overallotment by a securities loan from its holdings of up to 4.05 million shares.  Full Article

Delivery Hero CEO reiterates ready for possible IPO
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - :Delivery Hero CEO reiterates that prepared for possible IPO if feels it is the right time, no further comment.Delivery Hero CEO says does not exclude further acquisitions.  Full Article

Rocket Internet does not expect significant Q3 impairments
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

: Rocket internet cfo says will give update on delivery hero figures at fy . Rocket internet cfo says does not expect any significant impairments in q3, funding rounds already anticipated in h1 . Rocket internet cfo declines to comment on latest delivery hero fundraising Further company coverage: [RKET.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Rocket Internet says meeting IPO target depends on markets
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Rocket Internet : CFO says whether can IPO a start up in coming months depends on capital markets . CFO says recent Home24 fundraising will not have any impact on Rocket financials . CFO says buyback to optimise financial structure, cut interest payments . Recent writeoff also included Linio . CFO reiterates that 2015 represented peak of EBITDA losses Further company coverage: [RKET.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

FinTech Group and Rocket Internet launch strategic technology partnership
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

FinTech Group AG : Said on Tuesday FinTech Group and Rocket Internet launch strategic technology partnership .Rocket Internet will use liability umbrella and technical infrastructure of FinTech Group's subsidiaries XCOM AG and Bank biw AG.  Full Article

Global Fashion Group sells Indian business Jabong
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Rocket Internet SE : Global fashion group sells indian business jabong to flipcart group for $70 million in cash Further company coverage: [RKET.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Rocket Internet: Global Fashion Group raises EUR 330 mln in Funding Round
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Rocket Internet SE : Rocket Internet SE: Global Fashion Group raises 330 million euros ($363.76 million) in Funding Round . Global Fashion Group has successfully raised 330 million euros from existing investors . Rocket Internet invested 68 million euros .Post funding round, Rocket Internet holds a stake of 20.4% in GFG.  Full Article

Lazada Group says co and China Post sign agreement to enhance cross-border logistics solutions
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Lazada Group: Lazada Group says co and China Post signed a strategic agreement to enhance cross-border logistics solutions for Chinese sellers on the Lazada platform .  Full Article

Rocket Internet says IPOs of start-ups unlikely this year
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Rocket Internet Se : CEO says IPOs of start-ups very unlikely this year Further company coverage: [RKET.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

