Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)
RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves allotment of shares worth 2 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 3.9 million shares worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: