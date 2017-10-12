Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
566.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs15.35 (+2.78%)
Rs551.25
Rs550.00
Rs569.20
Rs546.65
4,385,637
4,653,593
Rs879.90
Rs407.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Reliance Capital says Reliance Securities posts Q2 PBT of 130 mln rupees
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd
India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd
India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO
Oct 9 (Reuters) - :India's Reliance General Insurance files for initial public offering.India's Reliance General Insurance says IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to 16.8 million shares and offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 50.3 million.Reliance General Insurance says proceeds from fresh issue will be used for augmenting solvency margin, to meet future capital needs.Reliance General Insurance says Motilal Oswal, Credit Suisse, Edelweiss and UBS are global co-ordinators and book running lead managers for IPO.Reliance General Insurance says Haitong, IDBI Capital are book running lead managers for IPO. Full Article
Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd
Reliance Capital Dec-qtr consol profit falls
Reliance Capital Ltd
Reliance Home Finance appoints Ravindra Sudhalkar as CEO
Reliance Capital Ltd
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance appoints Ashish Vohra as CEO
Reliance Capital Ltd
Reliance Capital raises 20 bln rupees via private placement
Reliance Capital Ltd
Reliance Capital March-qtr consol net profit up about 2 pct
Reliance Capital Ltd
