Reliance Capital says Reliance Securities posts Q2 PBT of 130 mln rupees

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Says Reliance Securities Q2 total income at 830 million rupees, up 5 pct‍​.Says Reliance Securities Q2 profit before tax at 130 million rupees versus profit of 70 million rupees in Q1.

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing.

India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - :India's Reliance General Insurance files for initial public offering.India's Reliance General Insurance says IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to 16.8 million shares and offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 50.3 million.Reliance General Insurance says proceeds from fresh issue will be used for augmenting solvency margin, to meet future capital needs.Reliance General Insurance says Motilal Oswal, Credit Suisse, Edelweiss and UBS are global co-ordinators and book running lead managers for IPO.Reliance General Insurance says Haitong, IDBI Capital are book running lead managers for IPO.

Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO.Says listing of Reliance General Insurance Co to be completed in current FY2017-18.

Reliance Capital Dec-qtr consol profit falls

Reliance Capital Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.09 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 39.45 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 23.50 billion rupees .No capital gains booked in the quarter.

Reliance Home Finance appoints Ravindra Sudhalkar as CEO

Reliance Capital Ltd :Reliance Home Finance appoints Ravindra Sudhalkar as CEO.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance appoints Ashish Vohra as CEO

Reliance Capital Ltd :Reliance Nippon Life Insurance appoints Ashish Vohra as new CEO.

Reliance Capital raises 20 bln rupees via private placement

Reliance Capital Ltd : Reliance Capital raises 20 bln rupees (US$ 300 million) through private placement . Funds raised through secured redeemable non convertible debentures of 5 and 10 year maturity . Secured redeemable NCDs offer an annual coupon rate of 8.9 per cent for 5 years, and 9 per cent for 10 years. . Funds to be used to grow lending business and refinance existing debt . Issue size was 10 bln rupees with an option to retain oversubscription, by way of greenshoe option, of upto 10 billion rupees .

Reliance Capital March-qtr consol net profit up about 2 pct

Reliance Capital Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 4.15 billion rupees; consol total income from operations 28.07 billion rupees . Total assets of 671.12 billion rupees, an increase of 41% . Board approved transfer of commercial finance division into a separate wholly owned subsidiary - effective April 1, 2016 . Recommended a dividend of INR 10 per share .