Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​.Says entire sale proceeds shall be utilized for debt reduction‍​.Says all key approvals have been obtained and transaction is expected to be closed shortly.Says western region system strengthening scheme transmission undertakings valued at about 10 billion rupees.WRSSS B & C undertakings transferred to its two units as part of process of sale of businesses to Adani Transmission Ltd.

May 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Reliance InvIT fund receives final observation letter from SEBI for its proposed IPO.Says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited is the investment manager to the InvIT.Says proposed issue size is INR 25 billion with an option to retain oversubscription up to 25 pct of the issue size.Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and UBS Securities are acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers.Says SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are acting as book running lead managers..

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.27 percent to 9.72 percent.

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Reliance Defence expresses interest in buying 'agreed assests' of ABG Shipyard" . Co denies it has any interest in buying 'agreed assets' in ABG Shipyard .Preliminary expression of interest on select assets of ABG Shipyard was made by Reliance Infra.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : Says Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) incorporated . Says Eric Trappier to be chairman and Anil Ambani co-chairman of DRAL . Says joint venture company to be held 51% by Reliance and 49% by Dassault Aviation . Says DRAL to lead execution of Rs 30,000 crore offsets for 36 aircraft program . Says DRAL will be a key player in the execution of offset obligations . Will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the IDDM program . Says construction work for the greenfield facility will start in may 2017, and production by end-2017 . DRAL to execute programs in phases, with phase I resulting in generation of more than 700 direct jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs. .Says DRAL has finalized the infrastructure requirements at dhirubhai aerospace park at Mihan, Nagpur.

Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd : Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy . Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard .Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders . Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction . Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage . Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets . Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track . WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal . Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business . SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction. .Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets.

Reliance Infrastructure: Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure promoted Reliance Aerospace announces strategic partnership in aerospace sector .The agreement includes a 50 pct offset obligation; new JV to be called “Dassault Reliance Aerospace”.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : Reliance Infrastructure welcomes CCEA initiative to revive construction sector . Has won arbitration awards for 1.70 billion rupees; over 140 billion rupees is under advanced stages of arbitration .

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : clarifies on news item "Brookfield speeds ahead in race for R-Infra, exclusive talks on between two sides, definitive pact likely by next month" . Proceeds of divestment to be used for reduction of overall debt of co . As part of ongoing asset monetisation plans, co at advanced stage of discussions for roads business divestment .