Cosan Logistica SA:Says its board will propose capital increase in amount of 580.0 million Brazilian reais, to 1.52 billion reais from 940.8 million reais, by issuing 1.05 billion common shares at the price of 0,55 real per share.Says capital increase to be proposed to General Meeting on March 14.Says will propose 1-for-4 reverse stock split of 1.46 billion common shares after capital increase.Sees its share capital divided in to 365.1 million shares after capital increase and reverse stock split.