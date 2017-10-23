Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
518.60INR
23 Oct 2017
518.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.55 (-1.43%)
Rs-7.55 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs526.15
Rs526.15
Open
Rs526.15
Rs526.15
Day's High
Rs527.40
Rs527.40
Day's Low
Rs515.35
Rs515.35
Volume
12,461
12,461
Avg. Vol
36,494
36,494
52-wk High
Rs554.00
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21
(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------------