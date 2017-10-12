Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CWU says "extremely disappointed" at the Royal Mail court ruling‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU)::UK'S CWU SAYS "EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED AT THE ROYAL MAIL COURT RULING"‍​.UK'S CWU SAYS “UNLESS CO SIGNIFICANTLY SHIFTS ITS POSITION ON RANGE OF ISSUES AND CAN QUICKLY CONCLUDE A GOOD AGREEMENT FOR MEMBERS THEN STRIKE ACTION IS INEVITABLE“‍​.

Royal Mail gets court injunction to stop workers strike

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :‍HIGH COURT CONFIRMS CONTRACTUAL DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES MUST BE FOLLOWED BEFORE INDUSTRIAL ACTION​.‍COURT'S FINAL INJUNCTION MEANS THAT ANY STRIKE ACTION BEFORE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES HAVE BEEN FOLLOWED WOULD BE UNLAWFUL​.‍WILL NOW MAKE CONTACT WITH CWU AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO BEGIN PROCESS OF EXTERNAL MEDIATION​.‍MEDIATION PROCESS WILL TAKE CLOSE TO CHRISTMAS TO BE COMPLETED, AND MAY BE LONGER​.‍FIRST STEP IS SELECTING A MEDIATOR ACCEPTABLE TO ROYAL MAIL AND CWU FROM A PANEL THAT WAS AGREED BY BOTH PARTIES UNDER AGENDA FOR GROWTH​.‍CWU COMMITTED TO AN INDUSTRIAL STABILITY FRAMEWORK WITH DEFINED PROCESSES AND STRICT TIMESCALES TO RESOLVE DISPUTES​.

UK's CWU says union to defend Royal Mail’s legal challenge case on Oct.12‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK'S CWU::UK'S CWU SAYS UNION "WILL BE DEFENDING" ROYAL MAIL’S LEGAL CHALLENGE CASE AT COURT ON OCT 12‍​.

Royal Mail will lodge high court injunction application‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :ROYAL MAIL WILL LODGE HIGH COURT INJUNCTION APPLICATION‍​.CO HAD REQUESTED THAT CWU WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION BY 12 NOON OCT 9 .CWU HAS DECLINED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION.A DATE FOR A HEARING WILL BE ARRANGED WITH THE HIGH COURT.

Royal Mail writes to CWU invoking legally-binding external mediation process

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :WRITTEN TO CWU INVOKING LEGALLY-BINDING EXTERNAL MEDIATION PROCESS UNDER DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES IN AGENDA FOR GROWTH‍​.REQUESTED CWU WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION AND COMMIT TO FOLLOWING THE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES.IF CWU DOES NOT WITHDRAW NOTICE OF STRIKE BY 12 NOON OCT. 9, WILL LODGE APPLICATION WITH HIGH COURT FOR INJUNCTION TO PREVENT INDUSTRIAL ACTION.CONTRARY TO CWU’S CLAIM IN ITS RECENT RELEASE, EXTERNAL MEDIATION AS SET OUT IN THE AGENDA FOR GROWTH AGREEMENT HAS NOT YET TAKEN PLACE.

Royal Mail and Parcelforce unable to accept posting of Galaxy Note 7 phones due to recent concerns

Royal Mail : Royal Mail- Due to incidents, concerns raised by Samsung about Galaxy Note 7, Royal Mail, Parcelforce are unable to accept posting of Galaxy Note 7 phones ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Royal Mail says GLS acquires Golden State Overnight for $90 mln

Royal Mail Plc : GLS acquires Golden State Overnight . General Logistics Systems (GLS) has acquired regional next day parcel delivery company, Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc . Acquisition provides GLS with a focused and targeted market position in this geography . Total consideration paid for GSO is $90 million (about 70 million stg), which will be funded from existing resources . Transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive 5 for GLS in 2019-20. . GSO will be fully consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but will be managed as a separate entity .Says Dana Hyatt, chief executive officer, who will continue to lead company, together with GSO's existing management team.

UK's CWU says to fight Royal Mail's plan to end pension scheme

UK's Communication Workers Union (CWU): CWU rejects Royal Mail pension closure . Responding to press reports that Royal Mail plans to close defined benefit pension scheme, CWU said it will fight the plans .Members overwhelmingly rejected Royal Mail's closure plans and agreed a clear policy to safeguard the future of defined benefit scheme.

Royal Mail says Spanish competition authority investigating GLS Spain

Royal Mail Plc : Spanish competition authority, Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) investigation . Notes that Spanish competition authority has today opened formal proceedings against GLS Spain, and other companies, for an alleged breach of Spanish Competition Act . "We have completed a compliance review of GLS Group and we are not aware of any other matter which could be subject of any other investigation by a relevant competition law authority" . Fully cooperating with CNMC in order to clarify facts under investigation . "Continue to keep our processes under review to ensure we maintain appropriate oversight" ."Does not expect any fine to be material".

Royal Mail says quarterly trading met its expectations

Royal Mail Plc : Group revenue was up 1 pct while in uk revenue was down 1 pct. In Europe, GLS continued to perform well . Ukpil revenue was down 1 pct, with parcel revenue up 2 pct and letter revenue down 3 pct . Revenue from political parties' election mailings was similar to prior period due to increased activity around eu referendum . Trading in three months ended 26 June 2016 was in line with our expectations . Trading in period was in line with our expectations . Movements in gdp are drivers for letter and b2b parcel volumes and we are monitoring situation .Addressed letter volumes down 2 percent and parcels volumes up 2 percent.