Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd :RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.​.RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍WILLEM ROOS WILL RETAIN HIS SHAREHOLDING IN OUTSURANCE AND REMAIN ON BOARD​.RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT - ‍CEO OF RMIIM, CHRIS MEYER, TO LEAVE ROLE WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.