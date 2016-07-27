Edition:
Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

RMV.L on London Stock Exchange

4,064.16GBp
4:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

6.16 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
4,058.00
Open
4,070.00
Day's High
4,075.00
Day's Low
4,040.00
Volume
31,868
Avg. Vol
258,330
52-wk High
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00

Latest Key Developments

Rightmove confident on outlook despite Brexit uncertainty
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Rightmove : Half-Year report . Revenue up 16% year on year with growth across all business areas . H1 underlying operating profit rose 17 percent to 82.3 million stg . Interim dividend increased by 3.0p to 19.0p (2015: 16.0p) per ordinary share, up 19% . Economic outlook is more uncertain due to result of EU referendum .The visibility provided by our subscription model coupled with the value provided by our products and the strength of the Rightmove brand and traffic give us confidence in delivering expectations for the current year.  Full Article

Rightmove PLC News

