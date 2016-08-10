Edition:
India

TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)

RNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
264,153
52-wk High
$16.25
52-wk Low
$12.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transalta Renewables qtrly loss per share $0.07
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Transalta Renewables Inc : Transalta renewables reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted ffo per share $0.25 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.17, revenue view c$58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly loss per share $0.07 .Qtrly revenue $52 million versus $51 million.  Full Article

TransAlta Renewables Inc declares 5% increase in dividend
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

TransAlta Renewables Inc:Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend increase of 5%.Effective February 29, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2016, resulting in cash dividends of $0.07333 per common share payable on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

TransAlta Renewables Inc. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Offering and Over-Allotment Option
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

TransAlta Renewables Inc:Says completion of its previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts.Company, through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners.issued a total of 17,692,750 Subscription Receipts at a price of $9.75 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to TransAlta Renewables of about $172.5 mln, including 2,307,750 Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the exercise by underwriters of over-allotment option in full.net proceeds will be used by TransAlta Renewables to finance a portion of its proposed $540 million investment in TransAlta Corporation's Sarnia Cogeneration Plant, Le Nordais wind farm and Ragged Chute hydro facility.  Full Article

TransAlta Renewables Inc News

BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets

* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets

Earnings vs. Estimates

