TransAlta Renewables Inc:Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend increase of 5%.Effective February 29, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2016, resulting in cash dividends of $0.07333 per common share payable on February 29, 2016.

TransAlta Renewables Inc:Says completion of its previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts.Company, through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners.issued a total of 17,692,750 Subscription Receipts at a price of $9.75 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to TransAlta Renewables of about $172.5 mln, including 2,307,750 Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the exercise by underwriters of over-allotment option in full.net proceeds will be used by TransAlta Renewables to finance a portion of its proposed $540 million investment in TransAlta Corporation's Sarnia Cogeneration Plant, Le Nordais wind farm and Ragged Chute hydro facility.