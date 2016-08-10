TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transalta Renewables qtrly loss per share $0.07
Transalta Renewables Inc
TransAlta Renewables Inc declares 5% increase in dividend
TransAlta Renewables Inc:Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend increase of 5%.Effective February 29, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2016, resulting in cash dividends of $0.07333 per common share payable on February 29, 2016. Full Article
TransAlta Renewables Inc. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Offering and Over-Allotment Option
TransAlta Renewables Inc:Says completion of its previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts.Company, through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners.issued a total of 17,692,750 Subscription Receipts at a price of $9.75 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds to TransAlta Renewables of about $172.5 mln, including 2,307,750 Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the exercise by underwriters of over-allotment option in full.net proceeds will be used by TransAlta Renewables to finance a portion of its proposed $540 million investment in TransAlta Corporation's Sarnia Cogeneration Plant, Le Nordais wind farm and Ragged Chute hydro facility. Full Article
BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets
* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets