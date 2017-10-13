Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE :TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE UP + 7.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022)​.SEES ‍REVENUE OF OVER EUR 6 BILLION FOR 2022​.SEES ‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.‍ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG​.‍TARGET FOR 2022: EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF OVER EUR 850 MILLION​.‍DANIEL JULIEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,014 MILLION, UP + 7.2 % LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.PAULO CESAR SALLES VASQUES’ DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ‍​.

Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions

Teleperformance Se : Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions . Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016 . Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing .Transaction is expected to close before year end.

Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 86 million euros

Teleperformance SE : H1 revenue 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.66 billion euros year ago . H1 EBITA before non-recurring items ‍​150 million versus eur 144 million year ago . H1 net profit group share eur 86 million euros versus 83 million euros year ago . Confirms and refines FY guidance, targeting like-for-like revenue growth of around + 7 pct and ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct .Expects to maintain a high level of net free cash flow in 2016.

Teleperformance opens 300 workstation contact center in Australia

Teleperformance SE :Announced opening of a 300 workstation contact center in Australia.

Teleperformance confirms 2016 guidance

Teleperformance SA:Confirms 2016 guidance.

Teleperformance comments on FY 2015 guidance

Teleperformance SA:Sees 2015 like-for-like revenue growth of at least +7 pct.Sees 2015 EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct, versus 9.7 pct in 2014.Sees 2015 strong growth in net free cash flow.