Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of ‍28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc :Roxgold reports third quarter production results.Roxgold Inc - ‍28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3​.Roxgold Inc - ‍Bagassi south feasibility study remains on track for delivery in Q4​.

Roxgold says produced 14,482 ounces of gold in quarter

Roxgold Inc : Roxgold reports financial results for period ended june 30, 2016 . Qtrly loss per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Produced a total of 14,482 ounces of gold in quarter.

Roxgold qtrly gold production totalled 14,482 ounces

Roxgold Inc : Roxgold reports production results for period ending june 30, 2016 and announces 14,482 ounces of gold poured in first six weeks of production . Qtrly gold production totalled 14,482 ounces .Roxgold inc says remains on track to declare commercial production in q3 of 2016.

Roxgold qtrly loss per share $0.06

Roxgold Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.06 .Roxgold reports financial results for period ended march 31, 2016.

Roxgold Inc announces African Underground Mining Services entered into Escrow Agreement with Co

Roxgold Inc:Announces closing of C$23 million bought deal.African underground mining services has entered into escrow agreement with Roxgold for an eight month period for 9 million shares.

Roxgold Inc announces $20 mln bought deal financing

Roxgold Inc:Announces $20 million bought deal financing.Reed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 25 million common shares at a price of $0.80 per share.

Roxgold announces second project finance drawdown for Yaramoko Gold Project & provides development update

Roxgold Inc:Announce that the second drawdown, totalling $21 million, has been completed under the $75 million 6-year senior secured project finance facility for the development of the Yaramoko Gold Project in Burkina Faso.Facility is jointly provided by Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and BNP Paribas.