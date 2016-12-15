Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RPC Group to buy ESE World B.V. for eur 262.5 mln

RPC Group Plc : Proposed acquisition of ESE World B.V. . Acquisition expected to be earnings accretive from year 1 . Acquisition from Stirling Square Capital Partners for a consideration of eur 262.5 million subject to customary adjustments .RPC will fund consideration through its existing debt facilities.

RPC Group sees H1 revenue significantly ahead of last year

Rpc Group Plc : Organisational integration of gcs has been completed and its overall trading performance is ahead of previous expectations. . Revenues in first half are projected to be significantly ahead of same period last year, . Adjusted operating profit for first half is also anticipated to be significantly ahead of last year due to organic growth .Overall acquisition related cost synergies are currently being reviewed to assess potential further upside.

RPC Group says notes British Polythene deal announcement

RPC Group Plc :Says notes announcement by British Polythene Industries Plc that scheme of merger arrangement has now become effective.

RPC Group Q1 adjusted operating profit ahead of its expectations

RPC Group Plc : Trading statement . Revenues in Q1 were significantly higher than same period last year due to continued underlying organic growth and contribution of acquisitions . Adjusted operating profit for period, at constant currencies, was also significantly ahead of last year and ahead of management's expectations . Group's results also benefited from a favourable currency translation impact from a weaker sterling versus euro and U.S. dollar as c.75 pct of group's revenues are generated outside UK . Good cash flow was achieved in period and group retains a robust financial position with significant headroom under its debt facilities .Generally well placed to operate in periods of macro-economic uncertainty, including that which may be caused by outcome of UK referendum on EU.

RPC Group receives EU nod for British Polythene deal

RPC Group Plc : European Commission approval .RPC and BPI today confirm that offer has received unconditional merger clearance from European Commission.

RPC Group raises about 90 mln stg via placing

Rpc Group Plc :11 million new ordinary shares have been placed at a price of 815 pence per placing share raising gross proceeds of about 90 mln stg.

RPC Group agrees 261 mln stg offer for British Polythene Industries

Rpc Group Plc : boards of RPC Group plc and British Polythene Industries plc have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash and share offer . Under terms of offer, each BPI shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence per share in cash and 0.60141 of a New RPC Share . Offer values BPI at approximately 940 pence per BPI share based on average closing price of approximately 781.5 pence per rpc share for one month period ended 8 june 2016 . Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BPI at approximately £261 million on a fully diluted basis .Offer for BPI represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. to the Closing Price of 725.0 pence per BPI Share on 8 June 2016.

RPC to raise 90 mln stg via placing

RPC Group Plc : Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £90 million . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately following this announcement . Boards of rpc and bpi have today announced that they have reached agreement on terms of offer . Under terms of offer, each bpi shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence in cash and 0.60141 new RPC ordinary shares . Pro forma leverage as at 31 march 2016 will be approximately 2.1 times combined group's net debt / ebitda post completion of offer . Offer represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. To the closing price of 725.0 pence per BPI share on 8 june 2016 . Acquisition of BPI is expected to be accretive to rpc's earnings per share within the first full financial year . Offer is expected to become effective by mid-August 2016 .Proposed placing of new ordinary shares.

RPC says FY revenue from cont ops up 34 pct to 1.64 bln stg

Rpc Group Plc : Final dividend 12.3 pence per share . Sales for continuing businesses grew to 1,642 mln stg (2015: 1,222 mln stg), adjusted operating profit reached 174.3 mln stg (2015: 131.6 mln stg) . New financial year has started well and in line with management's expectations . Adjusted EPS improved by 14 pct to 43.3p (2015 restated: 38 p) with good cash generation and net cash flow from operating activities at 150.9 mln stg (2015: 92.7 mln stg) . Net statutory profit for year was 54.9 mln stg (2015: 41.2 mln stg) . Cost base is on track to deliver structural benefits of eur 80m per annum, an increase of eur 15 mln compared with previous estimates . FY revenue from continuing operations rose 34 percent to 1.642 billion stg .Total dividend 17.1 pence per share.

RPC Group plc announces proposed acquisition of Global Closure Systems

RPC Group plc:Announces the proposed acquisition of GCS Group for an enterprise value of e650 million (about £470 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.