Edition:
India

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI_u.TO)

RPI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$28.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,820
52-wk High
$30.10
52-wk Low
$23.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces February Distribution
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Richards Packaging Income Fund:Says cash distribution for the month ended February 29, 2016 of Cdn$0.0735 per unit.This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016, and will be payable on March 14, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Richards Packaging Income Fund News

» More RPI_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials