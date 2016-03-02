Edition:
Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)

RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

684.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
685.00
Open
685.00
Day's High
689.00
Day's Low
682.00
Volume
674,831
Avg. Vol
1,152,466
52-wk High
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Redefine International PLC:Says that it has successfully completed on acquisition of second tranche of Aegon UK portfolio for a purchase price of 204.7 million pounds (213.2 million pounds including costs).  Full Article

