Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
684.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
685.00
Open
685.00
Day's High
689.00
Day's Low
682.00
Volume
674,831
Avg. Vol
1,152,466
52-wk High
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition
Redefine International PLC:Says that it has successfully completed on acquisition of second tranche of Aegon UK portfolio for a purchase price of 204.7 million pounds (213.2 million pounds including costs). Full Article
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited