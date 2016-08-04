Edition:
India

RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

291.00GBp
4:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
290.75
Open
297.00
Day's High
297.25
Day's Low
290.50
Volume
5,862
Avg. Vol
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RPS says benefitting sterling weakness when consolidating overseas earnings
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

RPS Group Plc : Interim dividend 4.66 pence per share . We expect full year growth to be achieved in our non oil and gas activities, . "Following UK Brexit vote, we are benefitting from weakness of sterling when consolidating overseas earnings." . H1 pretax profit 10.9 million stg . H1 underlying basic EPS 6.44 pence . Board remains confident about group's financial strength. . Energy business is likely to perform better in second half . "it is too soon to be able to anticipate impact of UK referendum vote on group" ."Conditions in oil and gas sector are likely to remain challenging, although market is showing some signs of stabilising.".

RPS Group PLC News

RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates

Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

Earnings vs. Estimates

