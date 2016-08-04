RPS Group Plc : Interim dividend 4.66 pence per share . We expect full year growth to be achieved in our non oil and gas activities, . "Following UK Brexit vote, we are benefitting from weakness of sterling when consolidating overseas earnings." . H1 pretax profit 10.9 million stg . H1 underlying basic EPS 6.44 pence . Board remains confident about group's financial strength. . Energy business is likely to perform better in second half . "it is too soon to be able to anticipate impact of UK referendum vote on group" ."Conditions in oil and gas sector are likely to remain challenging, although market is showing some signs of stabilising.".