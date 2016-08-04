Randgold Resources Ltd : Flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex ended quarter ahead of target . Group production was down 4 pct quarter on quarter at 281 494oz . Quarterly total cash cost per ounce rose 12 pct to $727/oz. . Production and costs were hit in quarter to june by a long mill downtime at Tongon and Kibali plant's continuing transition .Q2 profit from mining decreased by 4 pct to $150.6 million from previous quarter's $156.8 million, and was in line with year earlier.