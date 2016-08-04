Edition:
India

Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

RRS.L on London Stock Exchange

7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
7,395.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
493,475
52-wk High
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gold miner Randgold Resources posts flat Q2 profit
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Randgold Resources Ltd : Flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex ended quarter ahead of target . Group production was down 4 pct quarter on quarter at 281 494oz . Quarterly total cash cost per ounce rose 12 pct to $727/oz. . Production and costs were hit in quarter to june by a long mill downtime at Tongon and Kibali plant's continuing transition .Q2 profit from mining decreased by 4 pct to $150.6 million from previous quarter's $156.8 million, and was in line with year earlier.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Randgold Resources Ltd News

UPDATE 2-Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts

LONDON, Aug 3 African gold miner Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and a mounting cash pile, and said it was well on the way to developing projects that will position it for an eventual increase in demand.

» More RRS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials