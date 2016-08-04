RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)
641.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
641.00
--
--
--
--
3,146,593
672.50
511.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RSA CEO says sees modest top line growth in 2017
RSA Insurance Group Plc
RSA Insurance says H1 post-tax profit of 91 mln pounds
RSA Insurance Group Plc
RSA CEO says special dividend is not a near-term prospect
RSA CEO Says in media call: For RSA, net Impact Of Brexit is positive thanks to currency effects . Special dividend is not a near-term prospect but it is a medium-term prospect Further company coverage: [RSA.L] (Reporting by Joshua Franklin) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +41583067007; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
RSA prices 2039 notes at 118.64 pct of their nominal amount
Rsa Insurance Group Plc
RSA updates on 2039 notes tender offer
RSA Insurance Group Plc
RSA completes sale of its operations in Uruguay
Rsa Insurance Group Plc
RSA says completed sale of its operations in Mexico
Rsa Insurance Group Plc
RSA Insurance Group PLC proposes final dividend
RSA Insurance Group PLC:Proposes final dividend of 7.0p per ordinary share.Dividend payment date is May 13, 2016. Full Article
RSA Insurance Group plc announces sale of operations in Russia
RSA Insurance Group plc:Says that it has signed contracts, subject to regulatory approvals, to sell its entire shareholding (c.75%) of Joint Stock Company "Intouch Insurance" (`RSA Russia`) to Joint Stock Insurance Company BLAGOSOSTOYANIE for about £5m payable in cash. Full Article
MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG
