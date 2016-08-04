Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RSA CEO says sees modest top line growth in 2017

RSA Insurance Group Plc CEO tells Reuters: Would be disappointed if no top line growth next year but expects it to be modest . Trends seen in h1 have continued into Q3, July was "fine" . Not currently interested in making acquisitions . Solvency II model is performing well, no changes planned

RSA Insurance says H1 post-tax profit of 91 mln pounds

RSA Insurance Group Plc : Underwriting profit up 72% . Operating profit up 20% . Return on tangible equity1 12.8% - within our 12-15% medium term target, a year ahead of our expectations . Record1 H1 group underwriting profit of £174m, up 72% (H1 2015: £101m) . Weather and large losses £59m worse than planned and £49m worse than H1 2015 . Solvency II coverage ratio of 158% (31 December 2015: 143%), towards upper end of our target range of 130-160% . Dividend policy unchanged: medium term ordinary dividend payout of 40-50% with additional `special` payouts where justified . Underlying EPS 17.8p, up 29% . Impact of Brexit will take time to play out, but RSA is well placed, with a majority of earnings in foreign currencies . Group operating profit £312m up 20% (h1 2015: £259m) . Group combined ratio of 94.3% (h1 2015: 96.4%) . Post tax profit of £91m (H1 2015: £215m benefited from disposal gains) .Our cost reduction programme remains on track to deliver in excess of £350m gross annualised savings by 2018.

RSA CEO says special dividend is not a near-term prospect

RSA CEO Says in media call: For RSA, net Impact Of Brexit is positive thanks to currency effects . Special dividend is not a near-term prospect but it is a medium-term prospect

RSA prices 2039 notes at 118.64 pct of their nominal amount

Rsa Insurance Group Plc :Cash purchase price payable by company for notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase will be 118.639 percent of nominal amount of notes.

RSA updates on 2039 notes tender offer

RSA Insurance Group Plc : As at expiration deadline company had received valid tender instructions in respect of 345,683,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of notes . Settlement date in respect of notes accepted for purchase is expected to be 12 July 2016 . Price determination time is expected to be at or around 12.00 p.m. today .Indicative maximum acceptance amount is 200,000,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of notes and corresponding indicative scaling factor is 58.008 percent.

RSA completes sale of its operations in Uruguay

Rsa Insurance Group Plc :RSA announces completion of sale of its operations in Uruguay..

RSA says completed sale of its operations in Mexico

Rsa Insurance Group Plc : Sale of RSA's operations in Brazil completed on 29 February 2016; in Colombia on 31 March 2016; and in Chile and argentina on 29 April 2016 . Has completed sale of its operations in Mexico to Suramericana S.A., insurance subsidiary of Grupo De Inversiones Suramericana .Currently expects completion of its remaining Latin American disposal in Uruguay to occur over coming months..

RSA Insurance Group PLC proposes final dividend

RSA Insurance Group PLC:Proposes final dividend of 7.0p per ordinary share.Dividend payment date is May 13, 2016.

RSA Insurance Group plc announces sale of operations in Russia

RSA Insurance Group plc:Says that it has signed contracts, subject to regulatory approvals, to sell its entire shareholding (c.75%) of Joint Stock Company "Intouch Insurance" (`RSA Russia`) to Joint Stock Insurance Company BLAGOSOSTOYANIE for about £5m payable in cash.