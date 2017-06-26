Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guangzhou Restaurant's share trade to debut on June 27 in Shanghai

June 26 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co Ltd :* Says share trade to debut on June 27 in Shanghai.

Restaurant Group says like-for-like sales for 20 weeks ended May declined 1.8 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc :Like-For-Like sales for 20 weeks ended 21 may 2017 have declined 1.8%, with total sales decreasing by 1.5.Like-For-Like sales for 20 weeks ended 21 may 2017 have declined 1.8%, with total sales decreasing by 1.5%..Continue to expect to deliver a pbt outcome for full year in-line with current market expectations.Accordingly, we continue to expect to deliver a pbt outcome for full year in-line with current market expectations.In period we saw strong performances from our concessions business, benefitting from strong growth in passenger numbers.Implementation of our strategy is progressing well as we make required investments in price, marketing and our offer.Group's balance sheet remains strong.

Restaurant Group shares open 4.3 percent after co maintains full year guidance

Restaurant Group Plc : Open 4.3 pct higher after results beat estimate and co maintains guidance Further company coverage: [RTN.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Restaurant Group says to close or sell 33 underperforming outlets

Restaurant Group Plc : H1 revenue rose 3.4 pct to 358.7 mln stg . H1 pretax profit 36.6 mln stg versus 38 mln stg year ago . H1 EPS down 3.0 pct to 14.3p on a trading basis and down to 11.2p on a statutory basis . Interim dividend maintained at 6.8p per share, reflecting . Confidence in our current trading forecast . Trading in line; full year guidance for 52 weeks maintained . Challenging trading period across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions . Operating profit down 4.4 pct to 37.5 mln stg . Strong free cash flow of 35.8 mln stg . Seven new sites opened in first half (2015: 12) . 24 to 28 new sites expected to open in 2016 (2015: 44) . 33 underperforming sites across business identified for closure or sale, with an associated 39.3 mln stg charge made in first half . Asset value of a further 29 sites written down, reflected in 17.8 mln stg non-cash impairment charge . Exceptional charge of 59.1 mln stg reflecting prospective site closures and 29 site asset value impairments . Frankie & Benny's performance has suffered due to insufficient focus on value, unsuccessful menu development and poor operational execution . Taking action at Frankie & Benny's on pricing, proposition and customer service . Trading has improved slightly in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales for first 34 weeks of 2016 down 3.7 pct.

Restaurant Group names Barry Nightingale as CFO

Restaurant Group Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Appointment of barry nightingale as chief financial officer (cfo). He will start with company and join board on 20th june 2016. . Barry is an experienced cfo, having recently held that role at monarch airlines, .Appointment of chief financial officer.

Restaurant Group says 73.17 percent shareholders at AGM approve directors' pay report

Restaurant Group Plc : Says 73.17 percent shareholders present at the AGM voted to approve directors' remuneration report . Says low support reflects concerns of investors in respect of termination arrangements for Alan Jackson and level of executive director annual bonus awards for 2015 .Remuneration committee will carry out a detailed review of all of feedback received.

The Restaurant Group PLC recommends final dividend

The Restaurant Group PLC:Recommends final dividend of 10.6 pence per share.The final dividend will be paid on 6 July 2016 and the shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 June 2016.