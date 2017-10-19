Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rentokil ‍says ongoing revenue up 13.7 pct in Q3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc ::RENTOKIL INITIAL - ‍ONGOING REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.7% IN Q3, OF WHICH 3.7% WAS ORGANIC REVENUE 2 GROWTH (Q3 2016: 3.1%) AND 10.0% WAS FROM ACQUISITIONS.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - ‍CONTINUING STRONG PERFORMANCES IN ASIA, PACIFIC, LATIN AMERICA, AND IN OUR LARGEST MARKET, NORTH AMERICA IN Q3.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - ‍EUROPE DELIVERED A FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ONGOING REVENUE GROWTH IN QUARTER, WITH REVENUES IN FRANCE UP 2.4% YEAR ON YEAR.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL - ‍NUMBER OF OPERATIONS WITHIN NORTH AMERICAN, LATIN AMERICAN AND REST OF WORLD BUSINESSES WERE TEMPORARILY DISRUPTED BY SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SEPT ​.

Rentokil H1 ongoing revenue up 11.5 pct

Rentokil Initial Plc : H1 - ongoing revenue +11.5%, ongoing adjusted operating profit +11.0% and free cash flow of £57.1m (at aer) on track to meet £110m+ target for year . We are on track to achieve our 2016 revenue, profit and cash expectations - ceo . Interim dividend 0.99 penceper share . H1 adjusted pretax profit 98.3 million stg . Total organic revenue growth +2.5% year on year (fy 2015: +1.8%) . Continued strong m&a execution - 20 acquisitions to 30 june 2016 (16 in pest control) .While conditions in certain parts of europe remain challenging, particularly in france and benelux, prospects in majority of our key markets are good - ceo.

Rentokil signs deal with Google and PA Consulting Group

Rentokil Initial Plc :Collaboration with Google and PA Consulting Group.

Rentokil sees favourable impact of currency movements on 2016 profit to be in range of 25-30 mln stg

Rentokil Initial Plc : Acquisition, CDC contract win and trading update . Company has continued to perform well and our expectations for 2016 at constant exchange rates remain unchanged . Sterling has weakened significantly since announcement and, if recent rates were to prevail for remainder of year, estimated favourable impact of currency movements on our profit for 2016 would be in range of 25-30 mln stg .This would be an increase of 10-15 mln stg on guidance previously given at time of our preliminary results..