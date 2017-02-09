Edition:
Rubis SCA (RUBF.PA)

RUBF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

53.77EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€53.77
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
175,223
52-wk High
€56.88
52-wk Low
€36.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rubis Q4 revenue rises to 810 million euros
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Rubis SCA : Rubis: sustained volume growth: +10 pct .Q4 revenue 810 million euros ($863.46 million), up 1 percent.  Full Article

Rubis to acquire Bermuda Gas & Utility Company Ltd
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Rubis SCA:Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Bermuda Gas & Utility Company Ltd from Ascendant Group Limited.Consideration amounts USD 17.7 million plus final adjustments to reflect working capital in business on completion.Completes the purchase of the remaining 25 pct of the Eres/Asca Group.  Full Article

Rubis proposes FY dividend of 2.42 euro per share
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Rubis SCA:Proposes FY dividend of 2.42 euro per share.  Full Article

Rubis SCA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

