Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)
156.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.80 (-0.51%)
Rs157.10
Rs156.00
Rs159.00
Rs154.90
3,717,010
5,841,982
Rs223.90
Rs112.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rural Electrification Dec-qtr profit up 28 pct
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification says additional charge of CMD assigned to B P Pandey for 3 months
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification Corp announces sale of NRSS XXXVI Transmission's shares
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification Corp recommends 1:1 bonus share issue
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification June-qtr profit down about 4 pct
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification Corp to consider bonus issue
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification March-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:Declared and approved payment of interim dividend at rate of 12.00 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of fully paid-up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on Feb. 25, 2016. Full Article
