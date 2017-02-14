Edition:
India

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs157.10
Open
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs159.00
Day's Low
Rs154.90
Volume
3,717,010
Avg. Vol
5,841,982
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rural Electrification Dec-qtr profit up 28 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 17.54 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 16.04 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 56.46 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 13.70 billion rupees; total income from operations was 60.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Rural Electrification says additional charge of CMD assigned to B P Pandey for 3 months
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :Power ministry has assigned additional charge of chairman, MD to B P pandey for three months from Oct. 1.  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp announces sale of NRSS XXXVI Transmission's shares
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Sale & transfer of equity shares of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited and Khargone Transmission Limited .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp recommends 1:1 bonus share issue
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Recommended the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Rural Electrification June-qtr profit down about 4 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.21 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 59.54 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 14.79 billion rupees; total income from operations was 56.63 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp to consider bonus issue
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

Rural Electrification March-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 11.60 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 60.64 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:Declared and approved payment of interim dividend at rate of 12.00 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of fully paid-up equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on Feb. 25, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd News

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

» More RURL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials