Russel Metals says an employee lost his life due to accident at one of its facilities

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc ::Fatal accident at Russel Metals Willams Bahcall Milwaukee facility.Additional details regarding accident will not be provided​.Says employee of company lost his life due to fatal accident at its Milwaukee facility of co's unit Russel Metals Williams Bahcall​.

Russel Metals reports the acquisition of the assets of Jackson Pipe & Steel

Russel Metals Inc : Russel Metals - through unit JMS Russel Metals Corp., has acquired operating assets of Jackson Pipe & Steel .Russel Metals announces the acquisition of the assets of Jackson Pipe & Steel.

Russel Metals posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

Russel Metals Inc : Russel Metals announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$624 million versus I/B/E/S view C$687.8 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenues $624 million versus $761 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.27, revenue view C$687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Russel Metals reports fatal accident at Winnipeg facility

Russel Metals Inc : Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility . Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility . Operations at facility have been suspended temporarily . Reported that a fatal accident occurred at its St. James Street facility in Winnipeg , Manitoba .Russel Metals management is working closely with authorities to determine cause of accident.

Russel Metals Inc declares common share dividend

Russel Metals Inc:Declared a dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.38 per share on its common shares, payable on March 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1.