Robert Walters Plc : Q3 trading update . Good performance with Q3 group net fee income up 8 pct. (23 pct actual) . UK Q3 net fee income 23.4 mln stg versus 21.5 mln stg year earlier . Q3 Europe net fee income up 8 pct. (27 pct actual) . Current trading remains in line with market expectations - CEO .In the UK, financial services remained relatively subdued but with signs of a pick-up in activity levels towards end of quarter.

Robert Walters PLC:Says board will be recommending an 18% increase in the final dividend to 5.13p per share which combined with the interim dividend of 1.95p per share would result in a total dividend of 7.08p per share (2014: 6.0p).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on 10 June 2016 to those shareholders on the register as at 20 May 2016.