Renewi says expectations for FY 2019 remain unchanged​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - RENEWI PLC ::‍BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019 REMAIN UNCHANGED​.

Shanks Group gets final competition approval for Van Gansewinkel Groep merger

Shanks Group Plc :Receives final competition authority approval for merger with Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V..

Shanks Group to buy Van Gansewinkel Groep for 482 mln euros

Shanks Group Plc : Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep . Cash and share consideration payable to VGG's ultimate beneficial shareholders of 482 mln euros, on a cash free/debt free basis . Shanks overall current trading for year to date is in line with management's expectations at constant currency . Merger subject to Shanks and VGG shareholder approvals and anti-trust clearance, with completion anticipated by end of December 2016 . Shanks' CEO and CFO to lead combined group . Payment of approximately 286 mln euros in cash, financed through new debt facilities and an equity issue of approximately 141 mln stg . Combined group sees achieving annual risk-weighted pre-tax cost synergies of about 40 mln euros in third full year following completion . Merger has support from major shareholders in both companies and has positive advice from relevant works councils . Shanks' Benelux-based divisions performing strongly .VGG's CEO and CFO will actively support integration for a short period post completion.

Shanks Group says in talks to acquire van Gansewinkel Groep BV for 440 mln euros

Shanks Group Plc : Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep . Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep BV and restoration of dealings in Shanks ordinary shares . Shanks has entered into exclusive discussions with VGG and its two largest shareholders . Agreement in principle of merger terms valuing VGG at c. EUR 440 mln on a debt-free cash-free basis . Cash consideration from Shanks of approximately EUR 236 mln, to be financed through new debt facilities for combined group . New Shanks shares which would be issued to VGG shareholders as consideration for proposed merger would be subject to appropriate lock-up undertakings .VGG shareholders would receive EUR 306 mln in cash (inclusive of VGG's net cash position) and share consideration representing c.29 pct ownership of combined group.

Shanks says considering possible acquisition of Van Gansewinkel

Shanks Group Plc : Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is contemplating possible acquisition of Van Gansewinkel Groep Bv, . Confirms that it is contemplating possible acquisition of van gansewinkel groep bv, . Board believes that it is in best interests of shareholders to investigate possible acquisition of van gansewinkel despite resultant temporary suspension of company's shares. . Will submit an updated, indicative non-binding proposal to supervisory board of van gansewinkel for consideration. . Would intend to finance acquisition through a combination of new debt facilities, equity consideration to vendors and an equity fund raising. .Response to recent press speculation.

Shanks says on track to meet its full-year expectations

Shanks Group Plc : Revenue and profit growth in tough markets. . Trading profit up by 4%. to £33.4m. . Final dividend maintained at 2.35p per share . Remain well positioned to make progress and to meet our expectations for 2016/17. . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent to 21 million stg . Final dividend 2.35 penceper share .Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 2 percent to 615 million stg.