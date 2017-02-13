Rexel SA (RXL.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rexel SA:Successfully places 650 million euros of its 3.50 pct unsecured senior notes due 2023.Delivery, settlement and listing of notes on Euro MTF market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange are expected to occur on or about May 18, 2016.Notes, which mature on June 15, 2023, will be callable as from June 2019. Full Article
Rexel SA:Launches EUR 500 million notes offering.Notes, callable at Rexel's discretion as from June 2019, will rank pari passu with Rexel's senior credit facility and other senior unsecured notes.Proceeds of the issuance of the notes will be used to redeem all or part of the Rexel's 5.125% senior notes issued on April 3, 2013 due June 2020.Rexel will redeem the 2020 notes at a price of 103.844%, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Full Article
Rexel SA:Confirms FY 2016 objectives. Full Article
Rexel gives FY 2016-2020 guidance
Rexel SA:Says over 2016-2020 period it aims to grow sales faster than the market.Sees over 2016-2020 an average annual organic sales growth of between 1 percent and 2 percent.Sees 2016-2020 conversion rates of EBITDA into free cash-flow of between 70 percent and 80 percent before interest and tax, between 35 percent and 45 percent after interest and tax.Sees over 2016-2020 growing adjusted EBITA at least twice as fast as sales growth.Intends to accelerate its M&A strategy through targeted accretive acquisitions with a budget of around 1.5 billion euros over 2016-2020 period.Says this level of investment could generate cumulated additional sales of over 2 billion euros. Full Article
Rexel SA:Will propose full year dividend of 0.40 euro per share, to be paid fully in cash. Full Article