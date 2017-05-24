Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Recylex FY net loss narrows to 10.1 million euros

May 24 (Reuters) - RECYLEX SA ::FY 2016 NET LOSS CAME TO €10.1 MILLION, A SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT OF €29.3 MILLION ON THE LOSS OF €39.4 MILLION.GROUP’S NET CASH POSITION, AFTER DEDUCTION OF THE DRAWN CREDIT LINES, WAS NEGATIVE AT -€7.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, VERSUS -€5.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2015.

Recylex H1 revenue down 15 pct at 167.8 mln euros

Recylex SA :Reports H1 revenue of 167.8 million euros ($186.8 million)versus 198.1 million euros a year ago.

Recylex FY IFRS net loss widens to 39.4 million euros

Recylex SA : FY IFRS net loss EUR 39.4 million ($43.69 million) versus loss of EUR 23.9 million year ago .FY IFRS EBITDA loss EUR 9.2 million versus loss of EUR 5.6 million year ago.

Recylex announces Conseil d’État has overturned ruling by Douai administrative court

Recylex SA : Conseil d'État has overturned the ruling by the Douai administrative court adding the Noyelles-Godault plant to the list of "asbestos" facilities . Case has been sent back to the Douai administrative court, with different judges

Recylex delays publication of annual financial statements

Recylex SA : Said on Tuesday advanced negotiations concerning the global financing package for the German subsidiaries continue with a pool of banks . Recylex group’s goal is to have a financing offer by the end of the first half of 2016 . Negotiations have not reached a sufficiently advanced stage for Recylex’s Board of Directors to approve the financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015 and for its Annual General Meeting of the shareholders called to approve them to be held by the statutory deadline of June 30, 2016 .Company has applied to the President of the Paris Commercial Court for an extension to this deadline.

Recylex completes continuation plan

Recylex SA:Said on Tuesday that the Paris Commercial Court ascertained that the company`s continuation plan has been duly completed.58 million euros ($63.36 million) repaid, including 42 million euros under the initial plan and 16 million euros added as a result of legal proceedings.Group is continuing its discussions concerning the search of a combined package consisting of funding for the new production project in the Lead segment and funding for the working capital requirement of the Group`s German perimeter.