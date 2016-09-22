July 26 - Indian textile and branded apparel company Raymond Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 58.7 155.9 Total Income 12398.5 10888.8 Note: The results are consolidated. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uzKu2Z (Bengaluru new