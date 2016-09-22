Edition:
Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)

RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

907.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.20 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs892.55
Open
Rs897.00
Day's High
Rs913.45
Day's Low
Rs889.30
Volume
610,962
Avg. Vol
722,274
52-wk High
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00

Latest Key Developments

Raymond Ltd unit enters share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Raymond Ltd : Enterprise value of Rose was arrived at 201. 9 million rupees . Unit Ring Plus Aqua entered into share purchase agreement with Neel Metals Products .Agreement with Neel Metals Products Limited, to transfer by way of sale its entire equity share holding in JV Rose Engineered Products India.  Full Article

Raymond June-qtr consol loss widens
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Raymond Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net loss 166.1 million rupees;consol net sales 10.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

Raymond Ltd News

TABLE-India's Raymond June-qtr loss narrows y/y

July 26 - Indian textile and branded apparel company Raymond Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 58.7 155.9 Total Income 12398.5 10888.8 Note: The results are consolidated. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uzKu2Z (Bengaluru new

