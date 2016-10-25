Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt provides an update on the Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew . Sherritt International - Moa joint venture mine and high pressure acid leach operations in Eastern Cuba have resumed operations with minimal damage . Sherritt International - gradual shutdown measures were implemented ahead of hurricane and operations have subsequently resumed in a staged process . Production was impacted by shutdown and by delayed shipments when carriers were unable to dock safely at Moa port . Sherritt says current full year guidance range of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes finished nickel is expected to remain intact ."we have no reported fatalities or injuries on or off-site".