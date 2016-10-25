Edition:
India

Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

S.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.46
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
678,172
52-wk High
$1.67
52-wk Low
$0.74

Latest Key Developments

Sherritt International reports qtrly loss from cont ops of $0.41 per share
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Sherritt International Corp - :Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.41, revenue $58.5 million versus $76.9 million.  Full Article

Sherritt provides update on Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt provides an update on the Moa joint venture operations following hurricane Matthew . Sherritt International - Moa joint venture mine and high pressure acid leach operations in Eastern Cuba have resumed operations with minimal damage . Sherritt International - gradual shutdown measures were implemented ahead of hurricane and operations have subsequently resumed in a staged process . Production was impacted by shutdown and by delayed shipments when carriers were unable to dock safely at Moa port . Sherritt says current full year guidance range of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes finished nickel is expected to remain intact ."we have no reported fatalities or injuries on or off-site".  Full Article

Sherritt provides update on Ambatovy JV financing and funding
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Sherritt International Corp : Sherritt provides update on Ambatovy joint venture financing and funding . Ambatovy JV financing lenders, Ambatovy entered into temporary deferral agreement to defer June 15 principal repayment due date to August 5 . An agreement in principle has been reached on future principal payment deferrals . An interest payment of US$28 million (100% basis) to the lenders was made on June 15 .Continues not to fund cash calls, while Sumitomo Corp and Korea Resources provided necessary funding for interest payment and ongoing operations.  Full Article

Sherritt International Corp News

BRIEF-Sherritt pleads guilty to 3 counts of contravening Fisheries Act​

* ‍Environment and Climate Change Canada says Sherritt "pleaded guilty in provincial court of Alberta to three counts of contravening fisheries act"​

