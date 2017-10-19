South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
4.00 (+0.12%)
3,354.00
3,350.00
3,368.00
3,302.00
618,958
1,091,173
3,636.00
2,304.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
South32 says qtrly metallurgical coal production 494 kt
Oct 19 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd
South32 concludes review into Illawarra metallurgical coal
Oct 13 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd
South32 says mining extraction at Cannington has been temporarily impacted
South32 Ltd
South32 Ltd posts HY revenue of US$3.22 billion
South32 Ltd
South32 establishes small shareholding sale facility
South32 Ltd
South32 Ltd posts FY net loss of US$1.615 billion
South32 Ltd
South32 Ltd says qtrly alumina production 1,296 kt
South32 Ltd
South32 Ltd reduction of about 1,750 employees - Reuters
South32 Ltd:Says "a reduction of approximately 1,750 employees and contractors is expected before the end of FY 2016" - RTRS. Full Article
South32 Ltd updates on major restructuring plans and non-cash charges
South32 Ltd:Major restructuring plans and non-cash charges S32.AX.Says it expects to book pre-tax, non-cash charges of approximately US$1.7B (post-tax US$1.7B) when it reports its December 2015 half year financial results.Optimised mine plans, redundancies and restructuring initiatives expected to reduce rand denominated mine gate costs by a commensurate amount".Says "reduction of approximately 620 employees across the joint venture".Pre-tax restructuring costs, including redundancies, of approximately US$10M (South32 share) are anticipated in FY 2016.Says annual sustaining capital expenditure is also expected to decline by approximately 80% to US$7M (South32 share) in FY 2017.Charges will be excluded from the group's underlying earnings measures in the December 2015 half year. Full Article
South32 Ltd to cut more than 400 jobs at South African manganese mine - union - Reuters
South32 Ltd:South32 plans to cut 447 jobs at a South African manganese mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday, in the latest in a slew of layoffs in the embattled industry - RTRS.The union, which is the country's largest mining labour body, said it had received notice from South32 that the company planned to cut the jobs and called on the mines ministry to "intervene to halt" to prevent the layoffs - RTRS.NUM said over 1,000 workers are employed at the Hotazel mine in Kuruman, about 550 km (341 miles) south east of Johannesburg - RTRS.South32 spokeswoman Lulu Letlape said the company was consulting with employees through unions on job cuts. Voluntary redundancies and early retirements were being considered to minimize the impact on workers, she said - RTRS.Mining companies in South Africa are under pressure from rising costs and falling prices, forcing companies to close shafts and cut jobs to survive, angering unions, which have opposed the layoffs. - RTRS. Full Article
Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines
GARPENBERG MINE, Sweden Hundreds of metres below the lush forests of rural Sweden, one of the world’s most ancient mines has been transformed into one of the most modern.Sensors linked to robotic equipment in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine – which has been in operation since the 13th century - feed data to operators above ground as screens blink and flash in a nearby control room. | Video