SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE)
37.07EUR
5:27pm IST
€0.56 (+1.55%)
€36.51
€36.44
€37.40
€36.44
28,262
110,465
€39.69
€20.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SMA Solar CEO says experiencing some delays in projects in U.S.
Sma Solar Technology Ag
SMA Solar CEO says July earnings nearly matched all of Q2
SMA Solar Technology AG
SMA Solar says upper end of forecast range is ambitious
SMA Solar
Sma Solar Technology AG takes stake in Silicon Valley group Tigo
Sma Solar Technology AG:Is taking 27 percent stake in Tigo Energy Inc as part of $20 million capital increase of Los Gatos-based group.Investment will give SMA access to market of module-level power electronics (MLPE), with estimated annual market volume of about 700 million euros ($796 million). Full Article
Sma Solar Technology AG confirms FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Sma Solar Technology AG:Sees 2016 EBITDA of 150-190 million euros.Says still expects sales of 950 million euros to 1.05 billion euros in 2016.Says still expects EBIT of 80-120 million euros in 2016.Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.14 euros per share.FY 2016 revenue 1,059 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 127.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 204.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Sma Solar Technology to provide PV systems' performance data to TenneT
Sma Solar Technology AG:Says SMA collaborates with TenneT for better solar power feed-in predictions.Says signed a contract for provision of current performance data from PV systems. Full Article
Sma Solar Technology collaborates with Daimler unit Accumotive in storage solutions
Sma Solar Technology AG:Collaborates with Daimler unit Accumotive in storage solutions. Full Article
Sma Solar Technology AG issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates
Sma Solar Technology AG:Expects considerable earnings increase with sales of 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros in 2016.Forecasting considerable increase in EBIT to between 80 million and 120 million euros in FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue 1,078 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 113.78 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Sma Solar Technology launches new high-voltage battery compatible inverter for private households
Sma Solar Technology AG:Is launching a new high-voltage battery compatible inverter for private households. Full Article
Sma Solar Technology confirms FY 2015 outlook
Sma Solar Technology AG:Confirms raised sales and earnings guidance for FY 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 1-SMA Solar posts profit drop as inverter prices fall
* Shares indicated 2.9 pct lower (Adds shares, CEO comment, context)