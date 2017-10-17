Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA ::ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​.TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO GENERATE NET CAPITAL GAIN OF 55 MILLION EUROS IN THE RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR FY 2017.TRANSACTION TO GENERATE 22 BASIS POINTS OF COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1).

Spain's Sabadell expects to end 2016 with net profit of 780 mlns eur

Spain's Sabadell : Says expects to end 2016 with net profit of around 780 million euros . Says expects net interest income to stabilize and even improve slightly in 2017 . Says will close 90 branches and reduce staff by around 180 employees in Spain in 2016 . Says will continue to focus on cutting costs in 2017 .Says depreciation of pound due to Brexit will reduce group's net profit by 3 percent in fourth quarter.

Spain's Banco Sabadell to announce strategic plan in Feb 2017

Banco de Sabadell SA CEO Jaume Guardiola:Says expects to announce new strategic plan in February 2017.

Spain's Sabadell says sees no Brexit impact on business

Spain's Sabadell : Says Brexit will have no major impact on business performance . Says expects net interest income to be "resilient" in 2017 . Shares fall by more than 5 percent after earnings Further company coverage: [SABE.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Spain's Sabadell says committed to investments in Britain

Spain's Sabadell : Says it continues to be committed to its investments in Britain . Says the synergies expected from its TSB business in the short term due to tech migration are unaffected by the British vote to leave the European Unoin .Says sterling fall since Brexit vote hit group's profits by 0.3 percent.

Spain's Sabadell H1 net profit 425 mln euros, misses forecasts

Spain's Banco Sabadell : Says first half net profit was 425 million euros ($468 million) compared to 485 million euros in a Reuters poll . Says first half net interest income was 1.94 billion euros compared to 1.93 billion euros in a Reuters poll . Says its bad loans ratio at the end of June fell to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent at the end of March .Says its core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, was 11.8 percent at the end of June, unchanged from the end of March.

Banco de Sabadell SA sells its stake in Dexia Sabadell SA for 52.4 million euros

Banco de Sabadell SA:Transfers its entire 20.994 percent stake in Dexia Sabadell SA to Dexia Credit Local SA for 52.4 million euros.

Banco de Sabadell SA sees to capture 70,000 new clients from micro businesses

Banco de Sabadell SA:Launches immediate answers program for micro businesses and freelancers.Sees to capture 70,000 new customers, reaching a market share of 30.2 percent, sees to exceed 45 billion euros in turnover in the segment.

Judge amends bail for Banco de Sabadell SA in CAM case

Banco de Sabadell SA:Judge amends bail amount for Sabadell in CAM case to 25.6 million euros versus 1.59 billion euros.

Banco de Sabadell SA buys performing loans for 131 mln euros‍

Banco de Sabadell SA:Buys from SAREB a package of performing loans for 131 million euros‍​.