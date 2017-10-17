Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Banco de Sabadell SA:Transfers its entire 20.994 percent stake in Dexia Sabadell SA to Dexia Credit Local SA for 52.4 million euros. Full Article
Banco de Sabadell SA:Launches immediate answers program for micro businesses and freelancers.Sees to capture 70,000 new customers, reaching a market share of 30.2 percent, sees to exceed 45 billion euros in turnover in the segment. Full Article
Banco de Sabadell SA:Judge amends bail amount for Sabadell in CAM case to 25.6 million euros versus 1.59 billion euros. Full Article
Banco de Sabadell SA:Buys from SAREB a package of performing loans for 131 million euros. Full Article
MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.