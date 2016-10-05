Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers : To conduct placing of new shares in co to raise approximately zar500 million of gross proceeds .Absa corporate and investment bank is acting as sole bookrunner.

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd : SA Corporate and Calgro M3 joint initiative and acquisition of its first phase portfolio of properties . SA Corporate subsidiary will subscribe for 51 pct and Calgro Real Estate for 49 pct of issued share capital in Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium (the company) . Effective date in respect of joint initiative and proposed transaction will be 1 September 2016 . Full initial transaction consideration amounts to R1,639 billion . Net asset value of company upon completion of initial transaction will be R1,065 billion .Co will target a net yield on property acquisition cost (including a 5 pct rental shortfall guarantee) of circa 11 pct for development projects.