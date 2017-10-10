Edition:
India

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.BO)

SADE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

276.05INR
3:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.45 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs280.50
Open
Rs276.05
Day's High
Rs278.35
Day's Low
Rs276.05
Volume
1,179
Avg. Vol
24,472
52-wk High
Rs350.90
52-wk Low
Rs220.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for ‍development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :Won bid for ‍development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex​.Says ‍contract bid price is 1.67 billion rupees ; construction period of contract is 9 months​.  Full Article

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd News

