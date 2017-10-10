Edition:
India

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)

SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

277.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.85
Open
Rs282.45
Day's High
Rs282.45
Day's Low
Rs276.30
Volume
77,212
Avg. Vol
110,789
52-wk High
Rs350.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for ‍development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd :Won bid for ‍development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex​.Says ‍contract bid price is 1.67 billion rupees ; construction period of contract is 9 months​.  Full Article

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

