Edition:
India

Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange

448.30GBp
4:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.10 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
450.40
Open
448.60
Day's High
450.00
Day's Low
443.20
Volume
66,093
Avg. Vol
362,726
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Safestore sees FY earnings "slighty ahead" of forecasts
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Safestore Holdings Plc : Q3 trading update for period 1 may 2016 to 31 july 2016 . Like-For-Like group revenue for q3 2016 in cer 1 up 6.6% on q3 2015 with a particularly strong uk performance .We are confident in generating cash tax adjusted earnings slightly ahead of current market expectations.  Full Article

Safestore Hldgs plc agrees to acquire Space Maker
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Safestore Hldgs plc:Signed an option agreement to acquire the 12 store Space Maker business, which is expected to be earnings accretive from the completion of the acquisition.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Safestore Holdings PLC News

BRIEF-Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg

* ‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​

» More SAFE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials