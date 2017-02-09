Steel Authority Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.95 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 126.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net loss was 8.47 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 14.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.73 billion rupees.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags INR 16 billion order for setting up thermal power project in Odisha . BHEL - the order for stage-III of the brownfield power project has been placed on bhel by NTPC-SAIL power company private limited .