Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.BO)

SAIL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

59.15INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs59.10
Open
Rs59.10
Day's High
Rs59.95
Day's Low
Rs58.55
Volume
288,133
Avg. Vol
583,306
52-wk High
Rs68.55
52-wk Low
Rs44.75

Steel Authority of India Dec-qtr loss narrows
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Steel Authority Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.95 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 126.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net loss was 8.47 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 14.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.73 billion rupees.  Full Article

BHEL gets order worth 16 bln rupees for thermal power project in Odisha
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : BHEL bags INR 16 billion order for setting up thermal power project in Odisha . BHEL - the order for stage-III of the brownfield power project has been placed on bhel by NTPC-SAIL power company private limited .  Full Article

BRIEF-Steel Authority of India supplies special grade steel for INS Kiltan​

* SAIL supplied special grade steel for INS Kiltan​ Source text: [Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied defence grade DMR 249A steel plates for the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette INS – Kiltan which was commissioned today into Indian Navy] Further company coverage:

