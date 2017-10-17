Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV..UNDER THE SCHEME THE NUMBER OF BONUS SHARE RIGHTS NEEDED TO RECEIVE A NEW SHARE IS 142.THE GROSS PRICE AT WHICH THE BANK COMMITS TO PURCHASE RIGHTS IS 0.04 EURO PER RIGHT.THE PAYMENT DATE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO REQUESTED DIVIDEND IN CASH IS NOV. 3.

Temenos: digital bank of Santander Group selects Temenos Core Banking​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG :‍OPENBANK, DIGITAL BANK OF SANTANDER GROUP, SELECTS TEMENOS CORE BANKING​.

Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander ::Says increases Santander UK return on equity (ROTE) target to 9-10 percent by 2018 versus previous target of 8-10 percent set out in its 2016 strategy plan .Says sees 2018 operational costs of 2.0 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in Santander UK, unchanged from 2016, but down 100 million pounds from 2015..Says expects to end 2018 with a non-performing loan ratio of under 2 percent from 1.2 percent in the first half of 2017.

RPT- Santander raises profitability target in Mexico to 20 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Sa says::Raises return on equity (ROTE) target in Mexico to around 20 percent by 2018 from a target of above 16 percent set out in a previous strategy plan announced in 2015.

Santander to focus on integration of U.S. units and cost savings to improve efficiency

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Will focus on integration of U.S. operations and cost savings to improve efficiency.Expects to end 2018 with an adjusted return on equity (ROTE) target of around 4 percent from 3.6 percent in the first half of 2017 and expects to end 2018 with a cost to income ratio of around 45 percent, same level as in the first half of this year .

Santander says maintains ROTE target in Brazil at around 17 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Maintains Santander Brazil return on equity (ROTE) target at around 17 percent by 2018 from a previous target of around 17 percent in the same period set out in a business plan announced in 2016.

Santander keeps profitability target in Spain at around 13 pct by 2018

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander says::Maintains return on equity (ROTE) target in Spain at 13 percent by 2018.Expects bad loans ratio in Spain to be lower than 4 percent by 2018.

Santander increases 2018 RoTE target to above 11.5 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAYS DELIVERING AHEAD OF PLAN ON 3-YEAR COMMITMENTS AND INCREASES 2018 ROTE TARGET TO ABOVE 11.5 PCT, CONFIRMS ALL OTHER TARGETS.

Spain's Santander cuts profitability target for UK business

Spain's Banco Santander : Says cuts return on tangible equity ratio target (ROTE) for UK business in 2018 to between 8 and 10 percent from the range of between 12 and 14 percent set out in the previous strategy plan . Says cuts cost to income ratio target for British unit to between 50 and 52 percent in 2018 from a previous target of below 50 percent .

Banco Santander lowers profitability target for Spain

Spain's Banco Santander : Says cuts return on tangible equity ratio target (ROTE) for Spain in 2018 to 13 percent from the 14 percent set out in the previous strategy plan . Says changes cost-to-income ratio for Spanish business to 55 percent for 2018 from a previous target of about 50 percent .Says improves targets for non-performing loans to below 4 percent for 2018 from a previous target of below 4.5 percent.