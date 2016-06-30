Banco Santander Brasil SA : Said on Wednesday that its board approved to pay out own capital interest totaling the gross amount of 500.0 million Brazilian reais ($156.0 million), corresponding to 0.0634 real gross per ordinary share (0.0539 real net), 0.0698 real gross per preferred share (0,0593 real net) and 0.1332 real gross per unit (0.1132 real net) . Record date is July 6 . Ex-interest as of July 7 .Payment as of August 26.

Banco Santander Brasil SA:Says on Dec. 30 it approved interim dividend and own capital interest payment totaling 3 billion Brazilian reais.Interim dividend amounts to 1.6 billion reais, or 0.203 reais per ordinary share, 0.223 reais per preferred share and 0.426 reais per unit.Interim own capital interest amounts to 1.4 billion reais gross, or gross 0.177 reais per ordinary share, 0.195 reais per preferred share and 0.373 reais per unit.Unit is composed of one ordinary share and one preferred share.Value of interim payments to be imputed to FY 2015 obligatory dividend.Payment as of Feb. 25.Record date Dec. 30, 2015.Ex-dividend as of Jan. 4.