Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)

SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

197.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs200.70
Open
Rs202.90
Day's High
Rs204.90
Day's Low
Rs194.40
Volume
26,671
Avg. Vol
38,914
52-wk High
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sangam (India) Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Sangam (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 44.3 million rupees versus 155.5 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.49 billion rupees versus 3.55 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sangam (India) floats co's unit for retail business
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Sangam (India) Ltd : Sangam India (floats 100% subsidiary for retail business exclusive showrooms to market C 9 fashion tie-up major online markets . Plans to set up 10 to 15 EBOs on coco and franchise model by end of this financial year . Plans to open 10-15 stores in Tier I and Tier II metro towns by March 2017 .  Full Article

Sangam (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago

