Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)
SANMEXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
34.13MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$34.19
Open
$33.88
Day's High
$34.54
Day's Low
$33.88
Volume
9,243,244
Avg. Vol
3,093,020
52-wk High
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.92
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer
Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance. Full Article