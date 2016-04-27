Edition:
India

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)

SANMEXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

34.13MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$34.19
Open
$33.88
Day's High
$34.54
Day's Low
$33.88
Volume
9,243,244
Avg. Vol
3,093,020
52-wk High
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV News

» More SANMEXB.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials