Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,215.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.55 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs4,203.95
Open
Rs4,194.05
Day's High
Rs4,225.00
Day's Low
Rs4,190.00
Volume
1,599
Avg. Vol
5,798
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanofi India launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sanofi India Ltd :Says Sanofi launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India.  Full Article

Sanofi India June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Sanofi India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 853 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 5.65 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 642 million rupees; net sales was 5.14 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 18 rupees per share .  Full Article

Sanofi India elects Aditya Narayan as chairman
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Sanofi India Ltd : Aditya narayan has been elected as chairman of the board of directors to hold such office as long as he is an independent director .  Full Article

Sanofi India says recalled Combiflam batches passed Assay test
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Sanofi India Ltd :reiterate that recalled combiflam batches passed assay test and contained the labelled amount of drug for therapeutic action.  Full Article

Sanofi India Ltd News

BRIEF-Sanofi India seeks members' nod for increasing loan to 4.45 bln rupees to Shantha Biotechnics

* Seeks members' nod for increasing loan from INR 3.30 billion to INR 4.45 billion to Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd Source text - http://bit.ly/2vHzQqW Further company coverage:

