Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SAP CEO expects "dynamite" Q4 with cloud bookings up at least 30 pct
Oct 19 (Reuters) - SAP
SAP SE says integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions
SAP SE:Co, Microsoft to deliver "broad support for SAP HANA platform" on Microsoft Azure, integrations between Microsoft Office 365, SAP cloud solutions. Full Article
SAP SE reiterates FY 2016 earnings guidance
SAP SE:Reiterates that it expects full-year 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.4 billion euros - 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies. Full Article
SAP to propose dividend of 1.15 euro per share - Reuters
SAP SE:Recommends a dividend of 1.15 euro per share - year-over-year increase of 5 pct - Reuters.Aims to continue its policy to pay a dividend totaling more than 35 pct of profit after tax in the future. Full Article
SAP SE settles SEC charges in Panamanian bribery case
SAP SE:SEC says SAP to give up $3.7 million in sales profits to settle charges it violated foreign corrupt practices act.SEC says settlement relates to charges concerning procurement of business in Panama.SEC says SAP did not admit or deny wrongdoing.SEC says sap's deficient controls allowed a former executive to pay bribes to a senior panamanian government official.SEC says settlement reflects sap's cooperation and remedial measures. Full Article
SAP gives FY 2016 earnings forecast in line with analysts' estimates
SAP SE:Expects FY 2016 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.4 billion - 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies (FY 2015: 6.35 billion euros).FY 2016 operating profit estimate 6.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
SAP SE - U.S. ties ex-Panamanian president to SAP software bribery scheme - Reuters
SAP SE:A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a document reviewed by Reuters - RTRS.The reference to Martinelli as a co-conspirator, which has not been previously reported, comes as the former president faces unrelated allegations of corruption and misconduct in Panama – accusations he has said are politically motivated - RTRS.Martinelli’s name came to light in the U.S. bribery case against Vicente Garcia, a former executive at SAP, the German software company - RTRS.Garcia, 65, was sentenced to 22 months in prison on Dec. 16 by a U.S. court in the Northern District of California, after pleading guilty to conspiring to bribe Panamanian officials to secure contracts for SAP software - RTRS.In Judge Charles R. Breyer’s order on sentencing, he instructed Garcia to avoid contact with “any co-conspirator in this case,” naming Martinelli and six others, as a condition of his future supervised release. - RTRS.An SAP spokesman said the company fired Garcia in April 2014 and is cooperating in the ongoing investigation. - RTRS.The spokesman pointed out that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which conducted a parallel investigation, has said Garcia "circumvented SAP's internal controls” to fund the bribe payments - RTRS. Full Article
Koninklijke Philips and SAP team up to create single integrated city dashboard
Koninklijke Philips NV:Philips and SAP SE announce collaboration.Aim is to link real-time information from connected street lights with data from other sensors in a single integrated city dashboard. Full Article
Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, Q4 will be dynamite
FRANKFURT/LONDON SAP, Europe's most valuable technology stock, predicted a "dynamite" fourth quarter for its cloud computing business, helping its shares erase losses after third-quarter results fell short of market expectations.