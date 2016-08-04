Sappi Ltd : Q3 profit for period us$32 million versus $4 million in 2015 . Specialised cellulose business generated $75 million of ebitda, a 34 pct improvement over equivalent quarter last year . Will produce more DWP at our Cloquet Mill . Capex expenditure in last quarter of fiscal 2016 is expected to be approximately $100 million . Q3 EPS excluding special items was 11 us cents versus 2 us cents in 2015 . Q3 sales $1,223 million versus $1,272 million last year . Coated graphic paper markets continued to be challenging during quarter and demand was somewhat weaker than in recent periods . Demand for DWP remains favourable and recent improvements in textile fibre prices, vsf operating rates should support DWP prices at current levels for coming months . "Graphic paper markets have weakened in europe and united states in past quarter, with both volume and pricing under pressure" .Sees Q4 EBITDA excluding special items to be approximately in line with that of performance in equivalent quarter last year.