Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sasa Polyester Q2 revenue flat at 297.1 mln lira
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Sasa Polyester : Q2 net profit of 30.7 million lira ($10.26 million) versus 26.9 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 297.1 million lira versus 297.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Sasa Polyester to increase capital to 366.3 mln lira
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Sasa Polyester Sanayi As :To increase capital to 366.3 million lira ($119.34 million)from 266.3 million lira through bonus issue.  Full Article

Sasa Polyester announces resignation of general manager and organizational change
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS : General manager and board member Toker Ozcan to resigns as of July 11 .General management post is merged with management board in order to simplify decision-making process.  Full Article

Sasa Polyester Q1 net profit down to 9.1 mln lira
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Sasa Polyester : Q1 net profit of 9.1 million lira ($3.12 million) versus 13.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 284.0 million lira versus 262.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS to increase share capital by 23.1 pct to 266.3 mln Turkish lira
Thursday, 5 May 2016 

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS:To increase share capital to 266.3 million lira ($91.26 million) from 216.3 million lira.Capital increase to be through 23.1 percent bonus share issue.  Full Article

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS to establish a new fiber production facility with $70 million
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS:Decides to make $70 million investment for a new fiber production facility.Sees new plant to have $170 million contribution to revenue.At the end of the new investment company's annual 160,000 tonnes fiber production capacity will increase 100 percent to annual 320,000 tonnes.Secures 40 million euros credit from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi to finance the investment.Its planned to start operation at the end of 2017.  Full Article

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS pays no dividendt for FY 2015
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

SASA Polyester Sanayi AS:Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-Sasa Polyester Q2 net profit rises to 32.1 million lira

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 32.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 30.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

