Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag - :9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​.‍Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017​.‍Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted​.‍Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged​.‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros​.‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%​.‍Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017​.‍Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017​.

Sartorius says CFO Joerg Pfirrmann to leave by mid- 2017

Sartorius AG :CFO Joerg Pfirrmann has decided to leave Sartorius by mid- 2017.

Sartorius lifts sales, EBITDA margin guidance

Sartorius AG : Says group sales revenue for full year is now projected to increase by about 15% to 18% in constant currencies . Says group's underlying ebitda margin is now expected to increase to about 25.0% compared with year-earlier figure of 23.6% (previous guidance: around +1 percentage point) . Says H1 adj net profit for group rose sharply by 30.4% from 47.8 million euros to 62.4 million euros . Says in first half of 2016, sartorius increased its sales revenue by 18.7% (reported: 16.8%) in constant currencies from 535.3 million euros to 625.4 .Says underlying EBITDA rose in first half by 26.6% to 153.4 million.

Sartorius to split stock to encourage share trading

Sartorius Ag : Every shareholder will receive three additional shares of same type per share held, without an additional payment .Says to implement stock split on june 13, 201.

Sartorius confirms FY 2016 outlook

Sartorius AG:Positive outlook for the full year 2016 confirmed.FY 2016 consolidated sales are expected to grow approx. 10 pct to 14 pct in constant currencies.FY 2016 company's underlying EBITDA margin is projected to gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared with the prior-year figure of 23.6 pct.

Sartorius plans to raise share capital by use of retained earnings / 4:1 'stock split

Sartorius AG:To submit a proposal to increase share capital by use of retained earnings for carrying out a so-called stock split for both ordinary and preference shares at a ratio of 4:1.For this purpose, share capital would be increased accordingly by the conversion of capital reserves.

Sartorius gives FY 2016 outlook with sales outlook above analysts' estimates; comments on FY 2020 outlook

Sartorius AG:Says ‍forecasts that sales will grow approx. 10 pct to 14 pct in constant currencies in FY 2016​.Says ‍confirms its sales target of around 2 billion euros in constant currencies for full year of 2020​.Says ‍on basis of constant currencies, its underlying ebitda margin is now expected to reach about 26 pct to 27 pct in 2020 instead of 23 pct formerly projected​.Says ‍company's underlying EBITDA margin is projected to gain around one percentage point in constant currencies compared with prior-year figure of 23.6 pct in 2016​.FY 2015 reported revenues 1,114.8 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate - 1,215 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.