Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs312.55
Open
Rs315.35
Day's High
Rs315.35
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
29,435
Avg. Vol
112,613
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Satin Creditcare Network June-qtr profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : June-quarter pat 245.9 million rupees versus 120.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.95 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network to consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : To consider acquisition of entire shares of Taraashna Services Pvt Ltd via share swap and consequential issue and allotment .  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network raises 250 mln rupees via issue of preference shares
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd : Satin Creditcare Network Limited raises 250 million rupees by issuing preference shares .  Full Article

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd News

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees ‍​

