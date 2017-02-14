Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing to raise about $5.5 million .Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used to explore and advance company's Back River Gold project.  Full Article

Sabina Gold And Silver announces Q2 results
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : For three months ended June 30, 2016, company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share .Expect to end year with a cash balance of approximately $38 million.  Full Article

Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for Back River Gold Project
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada .Has approximately $44 million in its treasury, and is currently amending budget and plans for 2016.  Full Article

Sabina Gold And Silver receives report from NIRB
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver statement on the Nunavut Impact Review Board's report regarding the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada . NIRB recommended to minister Back River gold project not proceed to licensing and permitting regulatory phase at this time . Nunavut Impact Review Board indicated that the proposal could be reconsidered . Sees studying report and reviewing NIRB's recommendations as we seek to continue to move project forward .Reviewing its options, including a request to minister to refer report back to NIRB for further consideration.  Full Article

