Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver announces bought deal private placement flow-through financing to raise about $5.5 million .Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used to explore and advance company's Back River Gold project.

Sabina Gold And Silver announces Q2 results

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : For three months ended June 30, 2016, company reported net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share .Expect to end year with a cash balance of approximately $38 million.

Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for Back River Gold Project

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada .Has approximately $44 million in its treasury, and is currently amending budget and plans for 2016.

Sabina Gold And Silver receives report from NIRB

Sabina Gold And Silver Corp : Sabina Gold & Silver statement on the Nunavut Impact Review Board's report regarding the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada . NIRB recommended to minister Back River gold project not proceed to licensing and permitting regulatory phase at this time . Nunavut Impact Review Board indicated that the proposal could be reconsidered . Sees studying report and reviewing NIRB's recommendations as we seek to continue to move project forward .Reviewing its options, including a request to minister to refer report back to NIRB for further consideration.